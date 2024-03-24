Maven Remembers Dustin Rhodes Prepping Him On How To Take Shattered Dreams

In his latest video on Youtube (via Fightful), Maven spoke about the ‘Shattered Dreams’ move from Goldust, a kick to the groin, and how he was prepared to take it.

He said: “I can tell you, I remember the very first time I had to take the Shattered Dreams I can remember gold dust or Dustin prepping me during the day exactly what to do and how to take this move. You’re, in essence, sitting on the turnbuckle and when he comes in, rares back, and delivers the kick, the sheer viciousness of this move is actually in Dustin’s approach, it’s in how he sets you up. It’s in how you look helpless sitting there, like you’re just filleted wide open just waiting to be kicked in the family jewels, but once Dustin delivers the kick he actually kicks by the bottom of the turnbuckle. I’m not gonna say you don’t feel anything, you do. You feel something but nothing, and I mean nothing, compared to if he were to kick you that hard without hitting the turnbuckle first. More than anything, you’re feeling the vibration of it. Of course, he’s a professional, he knows exactly how to administer a kick to the marbles without separating the marbles.”