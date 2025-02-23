Maven Reveals What His Payouts Were Like in WWE

– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Maven spoke about his pay for his non-televised appearances and matches for WWE at live events, along with his payouts for TV events. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on his payouts for non-televised events: “So, how much did I get paid for my matches? Well, for a WWE house show, or non-televised event, I would make, on average, anywhere from $700 to around about $1,400 per match. Now, there were some factors that went into this, mainly, how full was the arena and who else and what position were you on the card. If you were lowering the card earlier in the match, obviously you get paid less. If you’re higher up in one of the main event matches, obviously you’re making more. It differed, but we still knew we were making a good payday.”

On payouts for television events: “For televised shows, we had similar metrics, your positioning on the card and attendance all factored on how much you were getting paid, but we were on TV. Obviously, we made more. An average pay for a televised show would be $1,500, on average, to $3,500. That can, at times, be for the same match you’ve had the previous three nights, and now you’re just having it in front of a televised audience.”