Maven Says CM Punk Is Not a Hypocrite for Returning to WWE

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Maven recently analyzed the infamous Colt Cabana podcast with CM Punk talking about his WWE exit from 2014. While CM Punk recently made a shocking return to WWE last November at Survivor Series, Maven defended Punk by saying he’s not a hypocrite for going back to WWE despite the way things ended between both parties almost 10 years ago. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maven on how CM Punk was getting burnt out and overworked in WWE: “I hate that they made him wrestle so many times hurt because I’m sure he’s feeling that each and every day, and I’m sure that’s going to be injuries, and that’s going to be pain that’s never leaving him. That’s going to be with him for the rest of his life. I know a lot of people might view Punk as a hypocrite for going back, for going against what he said in this.”

On why Punk isn’t a hypocrite for returning to WWE: “What do I think? Do I think he’s a hypocrite for going back? Absolutely not. If Punk was getting financially compensated for what he’s happy with, and the WWE is getting a draw that they know they’re going to get with him, and both sides win in the end, there’s no reason you shouldn’t go back.”