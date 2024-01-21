Maven Says Randy Orton Would Openly Air His Grievances to Vince McMahon in WWE

– In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Maven looked back on the famous podcast interview CM Punk did after his WWE exit in 2014. At one point during the podcast, Punk mentioned that “maybe” Randy Orton didn’t have a problem openly discussing his issues with the WWE product with Vince McMahon. According to Maven, during his WWE tenure, this is something Orton would openly speak about his problems with Vince McMahon behind-the-scenes in WWE.

Maven said on Orton airing his grievances backstage (via Fightful), “Randy would definitely do it. I’ve watched it. He was doing it back years before Punk was even in the WWE. So there were other guys. Other guys wouldn’t do it. Not because they didn’t have the balls to do it. It’s because they weren’t on Vince’s plane. They weren’t on Vince’s orbit.”

Randy Orton is currently scheduled to compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday. He will be competing against champ Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. The event is scheduled for January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.