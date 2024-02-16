Maven Set to Return To Ring For Reality Of Wrestling

Maven is set to make an in-ring return at Reality of Wrestling’s show next month. The Twitter account for Booker T’s promotion announced on Thursday that Maven will make a rare in-ring appearance on the company’s March 9th show in Texas City, Texas.

The announcement reads:

“Former WWE Superstar #Maven will make a RARE in ring return on Saturday, March 9th in Texas City, TX for the Reality Of Wrestling 30 Man #LastStandRumble 9300 Emmett F Lowry Expressway

Texas City, TX 77591”