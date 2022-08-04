Maven Set to Officiate Cardonas’ Vow Renewal At GCW Homecoming

Maven will be appearing to officiate the Cardonas’ vow renewal at GCW Homecoming. GCW announced that Maven will appear and officiate the vow renewal between Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green at the event, which takes place on August 13th and 14th and airs on FITE TV.

The updated lineup for the show is as follows:

Part One

* GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. EFFY

* Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie

* The Briscoes vs. Los Macizos

* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont

* Alex Colon vs Rina Yamashita

* Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick

Part Two

* Maki Itoh vs. Dark Shiek

* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green renew their wedding vows

* Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck