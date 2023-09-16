Maven Details His Steroid Usage In WWE, Says It Was His Decision

In a video posted to his Youtube account (Via Fightful), Maven detailed his use of steroids while he was in the WWE, but stressed that it was his decision to take them. He said that he used HGH, Anavar and Winstrol, which gave him the best results. He noted that WWE could have fired him at any point for his steroid use and never paid for them. However, he did note that he believes he got more opportunities while on performance-enhancing drugs.

He said: “It was all out of my pocket, and at the end of the day, it was 100% my decision. It’s not something that most guys would freely discuss with other guys now. You could ask somebody maybe, ‘Hey, what are you on?’ Actually, anytime I was asked, somebody looked at me and asked, ‘Hey, what are you on?’ I took that as a compliment, man. That was a point of pride because that told me that I was getting the results I was looking for. Anything I did, I did in the comfort of my own home, and I just sort of find myself, and I never saw anyone backstage holding on to it or injecting themselves in any way.

Never was I ever led to believe that I was that my job was in jeopardy in any way. I do remember, you know, a few guys being released, you know, for performance-enhancing drugs. My understanding of it was that that was just WWE’s way at the time to let them go. Me personally, I do feel like when I looked like this, I got more opportunities to be on WWE television at the time. Can I prove that? No, I wouldn’t. I also know what the culture was like back then. I’m actually extremely happy to know that wrestling, not only in the WWE but wrestling as a whole, has moved in a different direction. I’m not saying I would have made any different decisions. I know me, I wouldn’t have. There’s a good chance that that that stuff like this is gonna harm me moving forward. Hey, that’s the that’s the hand I was dealt. That’s the hand, more importantly, I dealt myself. I accept the repercussions of my actions.“