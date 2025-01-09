Maven Says The Rock Rooted For Him in WWE, Was Frustrated With How He Was Booked

In a new video for his Youtube channel (via Wrestling Inc), Maven said that The Rock cheered for him during his WWE run and was frustrated that Maven wasn’t booked strongly by the company. He spoke about a time Rock pulled him aside after he was squashed by Triple H on RAW.

He said: “I was happy to be there. I was happy that somebody had a job that needed to be done, a story that needed to be told and I was happy that they trusted me to tell the story … following this match, The Rock would actually pull me aside and just voice his displeasure, tell me he didn’t just appreciate the way I was jobbed out … he said, but when I come back, we’ll do something together, he was trying to make things right, now it never happened … but the fact that he took the time to pull me aside and the mere fact that he was in my corner rooting for my career, truly meant the world to me.“