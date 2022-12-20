– During a recent interview with The Monte & Pharaoh Show, former WWE talent Maven had high praise for wrestler Shazza McKenzie and thinks it’s just “a matter of time” before he lands a big contract in WWE, AEW, or Impact Wrestling. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I met her last year at WrestleCon in Dallas. I was introduced to her as ‘this is your biggest fan.’ Come to find out, I’m now her biggest fan. This girl has got a huge following on social media, and I’m very bad at social media. She’s making a name for herself in the Indie wrestling scene, and it doesn’t hurt that she is drop-dead gorgeous. Just drop-dead gorgeous. It always amazes me, they introduce me to her and are like, ‘she’s your biggest fan.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t believe pretty girls…’ I don’t know (if WWE is aware of her). How she doesn’t have a job in one of the companies, WWE, IMPACT, or AEW. I think it’s a matter of time. She can work, she can wrestle.”