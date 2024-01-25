Maven Thinks WWE Should Give Its Talents Medical Insurance

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Maven recently analyzed the infamous Colt Cabana podcast with CM Punk talking about his WWE exit from 2014. Maven addressed how WWE deals with contracted Superstars who are hurt in the ring. However, while WWE does pay for medical bills for injuries that occur in the ring, wrestlers who work for WWE do not have any medical or health insurance benefits provided by the company.

Maven said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “It is crazy to think what we do, and there’s no health insurance. Again, there’s an insurance if you get hurt in the ring, but if you get a flu or you have to go for whatever … whatever happens there’s no insurance for that and that’s a crazy thing. That’s something that I’ve never understood.”