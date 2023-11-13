Maven Recalls His Time In WWE, Earning Bob Holly’s Respect

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked with Maven about his run in WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he misses being on the road with WWE: “Yes, but I know a man has to know his limitations. I heard a saying once: you can’t drive a car looking through the rearview mirror. I’ve always looked at it, I’m trying to find what my next challenge is going to be. I think you’re the same way. Yeah, I’m happy with the life I’ve lived up to this point. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to stop trying to achieve. I have a goal set for what I’d like to achieve. But new goals find me week in and week out. So I do miss life. I miss backstage, man. I miss how the football players say they miss the locker room. Yeah, that’s what I miss. And I don’t miss airports, I don’t miss rental cars, I don’t miss hotels, I don’t miss late-night restaurants. That stuff I could do without. The time right before you go through the curtain and you see, you feel that reaction, whether positive or negative. I miss that. And then I miss being backstage with the guys, the laughing and the cutting up. Yeah, that’s definitely — because even if I go to an indie show or a smaller show now, I see the younger guys that have it, and they have the inside jokes that I’m not privy to. Yeah. And I’m a little bit envious when they have them.”

On making the transition into being a WWE star: “It was the training and all the wrestling stuff aside, because that’s — if you don’t have it in you to do that, then it’s the wrong business for you. But what the tough part was for me was just proving to you, to all the other guys, not that I belonged because time will tell if I belonged or not, But it was just that I deserved to be there because I came in in a different way. My first, I dare to say, was not many people’s first match ever. My first match was on SmackDown with Tazz and Book. You were my fourth match ever.”

On working with Bob Holly: “Knowing the way guys were going to view me and you brought him up, Bob Holly. Here’s what I can appreciate: Bob gets the title of being a bully sometimes. That could not be further from the truth. Bob makes you earn your spot. And in that business, if you don’t earn your spot then you need to be doing something else. Bob makes you earn that. And I can appreciate what I did. I would say once I was on a full house show schedule, I think I did three weeks day after day with Bob. And the maddest he ever got at me was not for not hitting him hard enough. But at the end of my run with Bob, I had earned Bob’s respect, and to this day Bob and I are great. And it was almost kind of like a rite of passage. Like once I got past that, I earned Bob’s respect. It was kind of like, ‘All right, you belong here. Now it’s just time to learn how to wrestle.’”

