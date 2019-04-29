– Maven needed to thin out his blood, so he used a little alcohol. Speaking to Sam Roberts (transcript via Fightful), Maven discussed drinking Jack Daniels with The Undertaker prior to the Royal Rumble in 2002.

“So the match called that night for me to get color and in the business, if you want to get good color, you take Aspirin. Well, I’m allergic to Aspirin. So, Taker’s backstage, [he] tells me an hour and a half before we go out — he’s like, ‘Take a couple baby Aspirins to thin your blood out’ and I’m like, ‘I’m allergic’. He said, ‘Oh, let’s drink some Jack’. I’m out there, he’s not feeling a thing because he’s Taker and I’m two sheets to the wind. I’m shocked as f*ck that I actually hit the dropkick, but I’m glad I did.”