Maven Recalls Taking Walls Of Jericho, Says It ‘Hurts a Lot’

Maven ended up in the Walls of Jericho during his WWE run, and he recently talked about what the experience is like. The WWE alumnus talked about being put in Jericho’s old finisher during a YouTube video talking about the most painful finishers and noted that it’s one that, while not the most painful finisher, ranks pretty high.

“I was first put in this move during a championship match after my Royal Rumble episode with Undertaker,” Maven said (per Fightful). “I never knew exactly how this move was going to feel. This was one of the moves that during my training and during developmental I just never went into. So when Chris put this move on me that night, it was the first time I had ever been in it. I remember, during the match, you actually see my face almost give up on life in general. I was not selling that was really how I felt. It was the only time in my life I’d seen the bottom of my shoes from that angle while they were on my feet.”

He continued, “How did it feel? Well, I gotta be honest. Whenever I say something makes me want to give up on life in general, it goes in the ‘It hurts a lot’ category. It wasn’t one of those moves that made me hate the job, but definitely not something I was looking forward to ever taking again.”