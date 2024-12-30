Maven On What It’s Like to Take a Pedigree From Triple H

Maven recently revealed what it’s like to take a Pedigree from Triple H. During his recent interview where he talked about losing to The Game in a squash match on Raw in March of 2003, the WWE alumnus talked about how the maneuver doesn’t hurt because of how Triple H takes care of his opponents.

“For anybody that wants to know what the Pedigree, if it hurts or not, not at all,” Maven said (per Fightful). “When he has your arms back and he comes down, it looks like he’s holding your arms, driving your face into the mat, but as you’re coming up and going down, he’s releasing your arms, which gives you the time to go down and take the face bump, not completely on your face and protect yourself.”

Maven faced Triple H one-on-one three times on WWE TV, losing the aforementioned squash match in March of 2003 and then falling to The Game in more competitive matches on a July 2003 episode of Sunday Night Heat and a November 2004 episode of Raw.