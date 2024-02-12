Maven Explains Why WWE Has Broadcast Team Use Names Over Pronouns

WWE announcers have tended toward using full names over prounouns, and Maven recently explained why. Bruce Prichard has discussed how Vince McMahon told announcers to refer to stars by their names while calling matches, something Maven touched on in a recent video.

“No pronouns allowed,” he said (per Fightful). “What they’re referring to is WWE is a brand and they want their talent to be branded. So rather than saying, ‘He shoots him off, and he gives them a clothesline,’ they want their announcers to use names, they want their names to mean something. So, rather than saying, ‘He enters the ring,’ they want, ‘John Cena enters the ring.’ Rather than, ‘he gave a good Superkick,’ they’d do, ‘Shawn Michaels with the Superkick.’ That’s all they mean by that.

He continued, “Even during my time, it was the exact same. They wanted Batista to be bigger than life. They wanted Ric Flair to be the star. They wanted Kane, they wanted Trish Stratus, they wanted those names to come off of people’s tongues effortlessly. Why? Because if you say their names and you know their names, rather than using a pronoun, it’s going to help the show altogether.”