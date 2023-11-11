Maven Says During His Time, Wresters Earned More On RAW Than Smackdown

In video posted to Youtube, Maven spoke about the difference between being on RAW and Smackdown when he was with the company in the early 2000s. He noted that wrestlers on RAW earned more money.

He said: “Getting back to the money aspect of it. Was it noticeably different? Slightly, I mean, you might make five to 10%. more just for being on Raw,” he said. “How did it work during pay-per-views, you might be asking? Well, at the time, even though we were running two different shows, Raw and SmackDown, we would all merge together and seamlessly run one pay-per-view. This was tricky because certain competitors from each brand would be vying for that heavily desired spot on the upcoming pay-per-view because as we discussed in an earlier video, at the time, and I know it’s not like this now, pay-per-view meant money. I mean, you would make so much more money if you were actually on a show than if you were sitting backstage at the monitor watching the pay-per-view. Trust me, I was on both sides of that equation, and I know I liked to be on the pay-per-view rather than in my street clothes on the day of the pay-per-view. Now if you weren’t on the pay-per-view, does that mean you didn’t get paid? No, of course not, but your pay would be greatly reduced if you weren’t on the show. Guys would vie for those positions on the pay-per-view because, obviously, you’re in this business to try to make as much money as possible and you’re in this business to prolong your career and advance your positioning. The only way to do that is on the biggest stages and those biggest stages were the pay-per-views. So, definitely better to be on the pay-per-view than sitting back in catering and transferring yourself in front of a monitor for the evening. That does not make for a good way to spend a Sunday.”