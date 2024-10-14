Maven Says His Wrestling Days Are Over, Thinks He Can Still Contribute

Maven says his wrestling days are at an end, but he thinks he can still has things he can contribute. Maven weighed in on the matter in an interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his wrestling career at this point: “At this point in my career, obviously with… almost [being] 50 years old, my wrestling days are over. But I still think I can add some sort of value to just the entertainment world. And I enjoy it. I enjoy all forms of entertainment at this point. I love hosting. And for me, with the lottery event, it was fun because there were thirteen contestants that had no clue about wrestling.

“But by the end of our time together, we were there for two days…I had people going on my channel and looking it up and being like ‘I can’t wait to watch this on the way home.’ I like reaching out to people that might not be wrestling fans, and then giving them a different perspective on the business I love so much.”

On a potential return to the ring: “I’ll never say never in this business. But there would have to be a lot of zeros in the equation, and it would have to be the right circumstance.”