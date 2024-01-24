Maven Explains How WWE Handled Concussions When He Worked There

In a video posted to his Youtube channel (via Wrestling Inc), Maven spoke about how the WWE handled concussions when he worked there, which is very different from how things are handled now. He said in his time, there was no concussion testing.

He said: “During my time, I got a few concussions and the only way I knew that were concussions is when I went backstage and was with Chris our trainer, or with a doctor that was on site. They would do a couple of motor function testing but there was no testing available. They would just almost in passing tell you, ‘Yeah, you probably got a concussion,’ and then that was the end of it. The fact that they moved to concussion testing, it might not be perfect, but it is a few steps better than what it was.“