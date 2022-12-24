wrestling / News
Maven Recalls WWE Helping Him When His Mother Was Fighting Cancer
Maven recently discussed how WWE did a lot to help him out on a personal level while he was working for them. The former WWE star discussed his experiences working for Vince McMahon and the company on Monte & The Pharaoh, and you can check out a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On WWE helping him when his mother was fighting cancer: “They told me. ‘Go be with her.’ My checks came every week, they never bothered me, and I was out for 80 days with her. How many companies are gonna do that for you?”
On Vince McMahon’s reputation of having an ego: “How many businessmen do you know that are that successful that don’t have a little bit of just, I don’t wanna use the word arrogance, but just overabundance of importance on themselves? You don’t get to that level if you don’t have a little bit of a**hole in you.”
