Maven Thinks If WWE Wanted Him To Return, There Would Have Been A Plan Already

In the latest video for his Youtube channel (via Fightful), Maven spoke about the possibility of a return to WWE and said that he would be open to it if WWE ever made an offer. Maven hasn’t wrestled for WWE since 2005.

He said: “I would like to think that a return is a slight possibility, but I also have to recognize my age, and I have to recognize just how different the company is now, as opposed to when I left 20 years ago. Yeah, that’s right, it’s been 20 years since I was not only in a WWE ring but working for the WWE under any capacity. If they were planning on doing something with me, a seed would have taken hold, taken root, and an idea would have sprouted up already. Although, if they called, I’d answer the phone.”

He also said that his answer is the same when it comes to potentially joining AEW. He added: “Just like my answer with WWE, I would answer if they called. They have not called, so I have no plans on going to AEW. I also think that at this point in my life, being 48 years old. My in-ring days, they’re behind me. So that would mean going to, whether it be WWE or AEW, I would be more of a commentary or a managerial role. Those jobs are hard to come by, and I know a lot of the talking heads that are currently on both programs. They do a great job. They would have to see an opening, an opening that they thought I fit, and at the moment, they just don’t see it. Does it bother me? Not really. Actually, I kind of understand.“