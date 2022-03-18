wrestling / News
Max Caster Added To Battleslam: Vendetta
In a post on Twitter, Baron Black announced that AEW star Max Caster has been added to the Battleslam: Vendetta event on April 24. It takes place in Atlanta, GA. The show also features AEW’s Darius Martin. The announcement reads:
The Worlds of Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop converge for one LIT event as BATTLESLAM presents VENDETTA!
About this event
BATTLESLAM makes it’s grand debut with an historic event!
Witness LIVE in-Ring Action featuring Top Wrestlers from National TV and the Independent Circuit! Plus Live performances by Legendary & Blazin’ artist from ATL and across the nation!
Talent Announced:
Darius Martin
Max Caster
Performing Live:
Josiah Williams
Max Caster is Blazin'‼️ in action at #BATTLESLAM VENDETTA
🎟https://t.co/Jq0RJPnSEf pic.twitter.com/PwycwRvcIN
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) March 18, 2022
