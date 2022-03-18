Max Caster Added To Battleslam: Vendetta

In a post on Twitter, Baron Black announced that AEW star Max Caster has been added to the Battleslam: Vendetta event on April 24. It takes place in Atlanta, GA. The show also features AEW’s Darius Martin. The announcement reads:

The Worlds of Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop converge for one LIT event as BATTLESLAM presents VENDETTA!

About this event

BATTLESLAM makes it’s grand debut with an historic event!

Witness LIVE in-Ring Action featuring Top Wrestlers from National TV and the Independent Circuit! Plus Live performances by Legendary & Blazin’ artist from ATL and across the nation!

Talent Announced:

Darius Martin

Max Caster

Performing Live:

Josiah Williams