Max Caster On Being Compared To John Cena, Working With Tony Khan

Max Caster’s habit of freestyling on his opponents has earned plenty of John Cena comparisons, and he recently discussed his reaction to that and more. The Acclaimed member spoke with All Hip Hop for a new interview and you can check out some highlights from the discussion below:

On whether he works on his freestyles all the way up to his entrance: “Yeah. Very rarely that’ll happen. And that’s scary, because not only do I want to know exactly what I’m going to say, but I want to know what I’m going to say is absolutely perfect, the best it can be. And so if I’m ever in a situation where there’s not any good news stories or all the news is a little bit sensitive, I struggle to figure something out. I go, “Well, I need the one line that’s going to set it off properly or the one line that’s going to bring it home and get that huge pop at the end.” If I don’t have that, those two things are the most important things in the rap is the first line and the last line. The middle two are good, but you have to set it off properly and send them home properly.

“So there have been times where I’m not fully confident in it, but more times than not, me and Anthony are like, “Yeah, this is the one. This is the one.” The one that we did against Samoa Joe was, we were discussing for a long time like man, I want to say that he uses his towel because he masturbates a lot. And I go, “Well, how do I say that to put it on the TBS network?” And we figured it out.”

On working with Tony Khan: “It’s always what you make it when you work somewhere. It doesn’t matter anywhere. So if you have ideas, if you’re innovative, if you have things to elevate yourself, then what’s stopping your boss or your company from really doing that? So the process is from the start, Tony was like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a rapper, keep rapping.’

“I think it’s paid off because The Acclaimed is obviously the most popular tag team in AEW, the most popular homegrown team for sure. And whenever me and Anthony come out, that’s siren hits on our music. The fans tell you right away how popular we are. So I think that’s a testament to Tony and the company allowing the wrestlers, allowing us to use our judgment and our talents to our own benefit, which will eventually benefit the company, which it has.”

On people comparing him to John Cena at first: “Yeah, the John Cena stuff, it bothered me at first. I’ll be honest. It’s tough to do something new in wrestling. Right? Everything’s been done. And even in movies, I just read something that in movies and TV, there’s only 36 possible plots in all of movies and all of media, 36 total. So, there’s more than 36 movies. There’s way more than 36 wrestlers.

“There is going to be another rapper eventually. So it bothered me at first, but then I realized, w”?ell, you’re comparing me to arguably the greatest wrestler of all time. Definitely the biggest drawing wrestler of the modern era, or at least the era we’re in now. So it’s not a bad thing. And to have John reach out to me and say the things he said publicly about me, I mean, that meant a lot.

I saw those comments right before I wrestled see CM Punk. And I had a little moment with myself and I’m just like, “Damn, this is a crazy life.” You know? And for all the people who are hating or they didn’t believe at first, I guarantee you they’re Acclaimed fans now.”