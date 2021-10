Max Caster called out The Rock in his latest freestyle for TMZ. You can see the video below, in which Caster makes references to the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight from over the weekend as well as namedrops for Russell Simmons and many others.

Caster references Rock’s appearance on Tech N9ne’s “Face Off,” which hit #1 in the rap category on iTunes, and challenges him to come to Dynamite: