– Former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion Max Caster drew attention when he responded to a fan question earlier on his X account, asking if he’s no longer in AEW. He later responded, “I am suspended.” Earlier on, Caster released a new rap video which seemed to reference his AEW status, prompting the fan question.

According to Fightful Select, Caster is reportedly not suspended by AEW, and he’s still scheduled to perform for AEW this weekend.

AEW has not formally announced any type of suspension for Max Caster.