Max Caster Comments On The Acclaimed Getting Compared To The New Age Outlaws

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Max Caster spoke about The Acclaimed getting compared to the New Age Outlaws and why he thinks they’re not the same.

He said: “We call ourselves ‘the new legends,’ we’re not the ‘new’ New Age Outlaws. We are the new legends in wrestling because of what we have been able to accomplish just this year and once we won the titles, I told Anthony, ‘If we have a full year of just focused energy on getting this to be the most popular thing in wrestling and the loser popular thing in the world, we’re set for life.’“