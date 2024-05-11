– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Max Caster was asked about his past social media comments saying he doesn’t want former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin in AEW. He stated the following on Benjamin (via WrestlingInc.com):

“What’s he going to do? Take up my TV time? One thing I learned when I was getting signed to AEW, I got a call from QT Marshall, who I love and respect because he’s a great wrestler and he’s very honest…he called me up and he’s like ‘Tony wants you to come in.’ I go, ‘Is this a joke? I don’t know. He goes, ‘Look, I’m a wrestler, I’d prefer it if you didn’t come here and work because you’d be taking a spot that I want.’ I go, ‘That was some s***.'”

Max Caster and his Acclaimed tag team partner Anthony Bowens competed two weeks ago on AEW Collision, beating The Grizzled Young Vets in their AEW debut.