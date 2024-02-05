Max Caster’s Father Passes Away

Richard Caster, an NFL alumnus and the father of AEW star Max Caster, has passed away. The Clarion Ledger reports that Richard Caster passed away on Friday following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Caster was 75.

Richard Caster played football at Jackson State in Mississippi and was drafted by the New York Jets in the 1970 NFL draft. He played tight end and was a three-time Pro Bowl member, being named to the team in 1972, 1974, and 1975. He played with the Jets for eight years and then another five with the Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints and Washington before retiring in 1982.

James Hartfield, a former JSU teammate, confirmed Richard Caster’s passing and said, “I am really sad to hear about his passing. He was a great person and great wide receiver.”

Fellow JSU teammate Stanley Blackmon added, “He was an all-around good guy. I am saddened to hear of his passing. He was a great athlete, fast, and he ran on the relay team at Jackson State. He was versatile athlete and when Jerome Barkum came in, he moved to tight end. A sad day for all who knew him.”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friend and fans of Mr. Caster.