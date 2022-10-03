wrestling / News

Max Caster Files To Trademark ‘The People’s Choice’

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Max Caster Image Credit: AEW

Wrestlingnews.co reports that on September 28, Max Caster filed to trademark the term ‘The People’s Choice’ with the USPTO.

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

