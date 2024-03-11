Max Caster Issues Statement About Controversial Tweets

AEW World Trios Champion Max Caster got people talking due to a post on Twitter/X when his account responded to a post about a report regarding AEW having talks with former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin.

His account responded, “We don’t want him!” Overnight, the account had interactions with fans about the tweet. This caused a stir on social media, leading to Caster addressing the pushback. He noted he had been hacked. You can see his statement here:

“From Max, Hello, users of X (formerly Twitter). My followers, my former followers, and wrestling fans…Last night, while I was asleep, I was hacked by a hacker. That person proceeded to correspond antagonizing messages to you, the fans. They caused a lot of problems that I would never intend to start. Ironically, I stand behind all the opinions and statements made by my hacker, and I will not be deleting the posts. However, rest assured that I have full control of my account once again. Thank you for understanding. Humbly, The Best Wrestler Alive.”