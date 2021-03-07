Max Caster Disses Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky & More in ‘Ladder Match’ Music Video

Max Caster is set to compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution, and he’s dropped a new music video referencing the match. Caster posted the video for “Ladder Match” to Twitter on Saturday evening, which you can check out below. The video drops some references to his opponents in the Revolution match in Cody Rhodes, Penta El Zero M, Scorpio Sky, and Lance Archer.

AEW Revolution airs tonight live on PPV and FITE TV.

🎵📹🔥 NEW MUSIC VIDEO 🔥📹🎵#LadderMatch by Platinum Max ✨

I'm sick of people saying Platinum Max is the NEXT breakout star… I'M ALREADY A STAR! ⭐

See you losers at #AEWRevolution #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/tPBXwSKnZg

— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@CasterShow) March 7, 2021