Max Caster Likes That Kids Are Getting In Trouble For Scissoring, Compares It to DX’s ‘Suck it’

Max Caster has heard of kids getting in trouble for scissoring, and he thinks it’s “great.” The Acclaimed member recently spoke with AJ Awesome and was asked about how kids can get in trouble for doing their catchphrase in school, which is something he appreciates. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On kids getting in trouble for ‘scissoring’: “It’s great. One of the security guards at one of the arenas we were at pull me and Anthony aside. He goes, ‘Hey, I just want you guys to know that my cousin just got suspended from school because he was doing the scissoring.’ We got, ‘That’s exactly what we wanted.’ Kids are gonna get in trouble, but if they’re gonna get in trouble, we want it to be from scissoring.”.

On how scissoring relates to DX’s “Suck It” catchphrase: “A lot of people think the scissoring is taking over what ‘Suck it’ was back in the 90s and 2000s. I really love the scissoring because it brings people together. It’s more inviting. ‘Suck it’ is kind of an insult to people. Scissor is like, ‘Come here, put her there.’ It’s a sign of friendship. It brings people together. Even today, this kid was at my table, and another fan just randomly gives him a poster for me to siren. ‘Here you go, man. Merry Christmas.’ Then they scissored. But it’s that scissor that brought them together in that moment. They could have just said thanks, they could have shook hands, whatever. They scissored, and that’s making a difference in the world through wrestling, through scissoring. Imagine that. Isn’t it crazy?”