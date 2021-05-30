Max Caster Says Doing Pre-Match Raps Is the ‘Best Part’ Of His Job

Max Caster is becoming known just for his ring work but also his pre-match diss raps, and he discusseed doing them in a new interview. Caster spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview and talked about his rhymes that he does before his bouts, noting that he started off nervous but has grown to love doing them.

Discussing his pre-match verses, Max Caster said (per Fightful), “I feel like this is my life’s work; beating people up and also trolling people. It’s what I’ve been doing all my life. Getting into fights, trolling people, whether on the internet or in person. It’s so much fun. For [Tony Khan] to see that that’s a guy living his true self. ‘Let’s put that on TV and see what they can do.'”

He continued, “Then, the mantra that I have is to just ‘keep working harder.’ That’s really important to me, the ‘harder’ part. You can keep working hard, but if you work harder, you’re always going to get better. The rap started off and I was a little nervous because we didn’t have music or headphones. Now, it’s a well-oiled machine and we keep working harder and try to push the envelope. It’s the best part of my job.”

Caster is set for the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing tonight.