Max Caster Set For Concert Later This Month

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Max Caster AEW Image Credit: AEW

The Best Wrestler Alive is set to perform in concert later this month. Max Caster will perform at Elsewhere – Zone One in Brooklyn, New York on April 1. He will be the opening act for Murs and R.A.P. Ferreira. You can get tickets here.

