Max Caster Set to Perform Live in Chicago During AEW All Out Week

– AEW wrestler Max Caster announced that he will be performing live at the Bottom Lounge during the same week as AEW All Out in Chicago. Caster will be performing at the Bottom Lounge on Thursday, September 2 at 10:00 pm local time in Chicago. Tickets for the event are available HERE.

Additionally, Caster on Twitter yesterday promoted some of his personalized diss raps that can be ordered from him through Cameo. He noted, “Cameo is 25% off for a couple more hours. Order tonight. Working on these this weekend. #MicDrop”

As previously noted, Max Caster has recently been MIA from AEW programming after he used some controversial rap lyrics during AEW Dark earlier this month. The lyrics were later edited out of the episode, and Tony Khan called the lyrics “terrible.” While there have been rumors of a suspension, Caster’s status following the incident has been a mystery.

Meanwhile, AEW All Out is scheduled for Sunday, September 5 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

