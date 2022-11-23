wrestling / News

Max Caster Shares Clip of Training With Charli D’Amelio

November 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Max Caster Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star and tag team champion Max Caster shared a video showing him training with Zoomer celeb Charli D’Amelio. You can heck out that clip below.

Max Caster wrote, “YO! LISTEN! I sold my soul to be a Zoomer celeb. This is my humiliation ritual! Watch as I allow fellow zoomer Charli D’Amelio to beat me up! Anything to be famous! Charli Vs Dixie only on @Snapchat! Episode out now! @AEW #MicDrop”

The full episode is available now on Snapchat.

