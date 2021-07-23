Max Caster Files Trademark For ‘Best Wrestler Alive’

PWInsider reports that AEW star Max Caster, one half of The Acclaimed tag team with Anthony Bowens, has applied to trademark the phrase “Best Wrestler Alive” for entertainment purposes.

Here’s the full description for Caster’s trademark filing:

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.