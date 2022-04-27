wrestling / News

Max the Impaler vs. Ella Envy Added To NWA Powerrrtrip 2

April 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Powerrrtrip 2 Image Credit: NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a match between Max the Impaler and Ella Envy for NWA Powerrrtrip 2 on Saturday. The event happens at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY. Here’s the updated card:

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino
* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith
* Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers
* Thom Latimer vs. Rhett Titus
* The Miserably Faithful vs. Magic Jake & Jax Dane
* Kenzie Page & Kamille vs. Kilynn King & Missa Kate
* Max The Impaler vs. Ella Envy

