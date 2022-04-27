Max the Impaler vs. Ella Envy Added To NWA Powerrrtrip 2

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a match between Max the Impaler and Ella Envy for NWA Powerrrtrip 2 on Saturday. The event happens at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY. Here’s the updated card:

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino

* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith

* Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers

* Thom Latimer vs. Rhett Titus

* The Miserably Faithful vs. Magic Jake & Jax Dane

* Kenzie Page & Kamille vs. Kilynn King & Missa Kate

* Max The Impaler vs. Ella Envy