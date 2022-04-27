wrestling / News
Max the Impaler vs. Ella Envy Added To NWA Powerrrtrip 2
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a match between Max the Impaler and Ella Envy for NWA Powerrrtrip 2 on Saturday. The event happens at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY. Here’s the updated card:
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino
* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith
* Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers
* Thom Latimer vs. Rhett Titus
* The Miserably Faithful vs. Magic Jake & Jax Dane
* Kenzie Page & Kamille vs. Kilynn King & Missa Kate
* Max The Impaler vs. Ella Envy
Max The Impaler is coming… @_theyaremax_
The Warlord Of The Wasteland makes their NWA debut at PowerrrTrip 2 this weekend in a special challenge match against @ellaenvypro!
Get tickets while you can! This event sold out last time – Don't risk it!
🎟️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N pic.twitter.com/oiddSDk2gl
— NWA (@nwa) April 27, 2022
