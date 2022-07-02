wrestling / News
Maximum Male Models Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
The Maximum Male Models will be unveiling a new collection on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Max Dupri and his new clients Mace and Mansoor will unveil the 2022 Tennis Wear Collection on next week’s show.
The segment is the only one announced thus far for next week’s show, which will be the first Smackdown following tomorrow’s Money in the Back PPV.
MAXIMUM MALE MODELS unveil their 2022 Tennis Wear Collection! @MaxDupri pic.twitter.com/fjMG2t9txw
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2022
