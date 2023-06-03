Maxxine Dupri on Being Thankful for Her Experience in WWE

– WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri appeared on Out of Character and discussed how she’s progressed in her wrestling career, learning from the Maximum Male Models and Alpha Academy. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maxxine Dupri on learning from Mansoor and Mace:On how Chad Gable and Otis have also been great to her: “They’re another two that have just been so generous and kind to me. I am just thankful for anyone that I get to work with and learn from. I just keep getting paired with such talented people that just give me so much … I think the chemistry with them has honestly just been easy. It’s felt natural. Obviously, Otis is hilarious and I love playing into it. I think we have a great balance.”