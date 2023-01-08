– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri wearing a tight black dress, Katana Chance celebrating the New Year, Nikki Cross apparently snapping a pick of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae while they were celebrating the New Year, Giovanni Vinci getting a step closer to his goal and showing some epic gains in the gym, Zelina Vega, The Banger Bros. (Sheamus and Drew McIntyre) doing the Predator handshake, and more. You can view some of those photos below: