– During a recent edition of the Lightweights Podcast, WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri discussed getting help from fellow Alpha Academy member Chad Gable and how he’s helped her get better in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chad Gable on how Maxxine Dupri has helped her in the ring: “He lives in a different state so anytime that I’m able to get in the ring with him before TV on Monday’s I always will. That’s been a game changer for me, he’s so kind to spend his time doing that, he does not have to do that, so I am really, really appreciative he took the time to do that.”

On Gable’s wrestling mind: “He’s so brilliant when it comes to wrestling, he has such a good mind with it and that’s something I don’t have at all. So I have to ask him, ‘Wait, what should I do here?’ He always knows.”

On learning from other Superstars at the Performance Center: “I love the opportunity to learn from any of them because I’m like, ‘I need it, someone come with me and help me, please.'”