Maxxine Dupri, Chelsea Green, & Briana Brandy in a Bikini Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
March 2, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Sheamus showing the progress of his carnivore diet, Maxxine Dupri wearing her Property of Alpha Babes gear, the newly single Andrade showing why some walks have to be taken alone, Chelsea Green, Shotzi cosplaying as Greta from Gremlins 2, Briana Brandy chilling out in a bikini, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
