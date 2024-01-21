wrestling / News
Maxxine Dupri, Liv Morgan, Dakota Kai Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
January 21, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. Some of this week’s picks included CM Punk with his dog Larry, Maxxine Dupri, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, Indi Hartwell, Samantha Irvin, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/Foko2CD0XY pic.twitter.com/2B1ilZmxHp
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Update on Wrestlemania Plans For Seth Rollins after Recent Injury (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note on Three WWE Stars Expected to Attend Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- The Undertaker Says Buried Alive Matches Are Scarier Than Casket Matches
- Gerald Brisco Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Like to Depend on ‘Yes Men’