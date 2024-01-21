– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. Some of this week’s picks included CM Punk with his dog Larry, Maxxine Dupri, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, Indi Hartwell, Samantha Irvin, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/Foko2CD0XY pic.twitter.com/2B1ilZmxHp — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2024