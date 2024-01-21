wrestling / News

Maxxine Dupri, Liv Morgan, Dakota Kai Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

January 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maxxine Dupri WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. Some of this week’s picks included CM Punk with his dog Larry, Maxxine Dupri, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, Indi Hartwell, Samantha Irvin, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading