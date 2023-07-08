Maxxine Dupri’s Graduation Ceremony Added To Next Week’s WWE Raw

Another segment has been added to next week’s WWE Raw in a graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri. WWE announced on Friday that Alpha Academy will host a graduation for Dupri, who was victorious in her in-ring debut during a six-person mixed tag match on Raw.

The updated card for Monday’s show is:

* No DQ Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz

* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

* Ricochet and Logan Paul meet face-to-face

* Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar

* Maxxine Dupri’s graduation ceremony