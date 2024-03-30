wrestling / News

Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell Added to WWE Raw

March 30, 2024
WWE Raw Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile vs Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell Image Credit: WWE

– WWE confirmed a tag team match for next week’s edition of WWE Raw. Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile will be taking on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Here’s the full announcement:

Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri to take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Weeks of vicious barbs from Candice LeRae toward Maxxine Dupri come to a head when Ivy Nile teams with Dupri to take on LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

The Poison Pixie snapped on The Alpha Academy Superstar a few weeks ago on Raw, berating her in the ring and telling her that she doesn’t belong.

After she doubled down on her remarks in front of a surprised Hartwell, Nile attacked LeRae, forcing the need for a tag team match between all four Superstars.

Who will walk out victorious on the final Raw before WrestleMania XL? Find out on Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

This Monday’s WrestleMania go-home edition of Raw will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Rock and Roman Reigns appear
* DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) & New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh
* Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae

Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, RAW, WWE

