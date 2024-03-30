– WWE confirmed a tag team match for next week’s edition of WWE Raw. Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile will be taking on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Here’s the full announcement:

Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri to take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Weeks of vicious barbs from Candice LeRae toward Maxxine Dupri come to a head when Ivy Nile teams with Dupri to take on LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

The Poison Pixie snapped on The Alpha Academy Superstar a few weeks ago on Raw, berating her in the ring and telling her that she doesn’t belong.

After she doubled down on her remarks in front of a surprised Hartwell, Nile attacked LeRae, forcing the need for a tag team match between all four Superstars.

Who will walk out victorious on the final Raw before WrestleMania XL? Find out on Monday at 8/7 C on USA!