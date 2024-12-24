wrestling / News

Maxxine Dupri & NXT’s Anthony Luke Get Engaged

December 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Akira Tozawa Maxxine Dupri Image Credit: WWE

Maxxine Dupri has announced that she and NXT talent Anthony Luke are engaged. Dupri and Luke posted to Instagram to announce the news, as you can see below.

Luke has yet to make his NXT TV debut, while Dupri is a member of Alpha Academy with Otis and Akira Tozawa.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!

