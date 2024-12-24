wrestling / News
Maxxine Dupri & NXT’s Anthony Luke Get Engaged
December 23, 2024 | Posted by
Maxxine Dupri has announced that she and NXT talent Anthony Luke are engaged. Dupri and Luke posted to Instagram to announce the news, as you can see below.
Luke has yet to make his NXT TV debut, while Dupri is a member of Alpha Academy with Otis and Akira Tozawa.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On How He Responds To Negative Fans, Says He Knows What He’s Doing Is Good
- Bo Dallas Confirms He and Bray Wyatt Planned to Work With Karrion Kross At One Point
- Jake Roberts Recalls Fan Reactions To Kevin Sullivan’s Devil Gimmick
- Chris Jericho Addresses His Lack of Connection With the ROH Brand, Explains That He’s ‘Not a Nostalgia Guy’