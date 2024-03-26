– During a recent interview with Wellness Her Way with Gracie Norton, WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri praised the WWE women’s division noting how everyone tries to lift each other up. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maxxine Dupri on the misconception for the WWE locker room: “A misconception is what our locker room is like. I think people assume that it’s catty and everyone is at each other’s throats. We have the most fun locker room. It’s unreal. We have the best time. We have a locker room filled with the most amazing women, who are so talented and trying to lift each other up.”

On how she wasn’t expecting that: “I was not expecting that when I got called up. I was nervous, I didn’t know. When I got called up, I was like, ‘Oh, this is amazing.’ If you lean into that role with a kind heart and loving hand, everyone reciprocates that back, and it’s awesome.”