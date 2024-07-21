wrestling / News

Maxxine Dupri Wearing Leopard Print, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

July 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Akira Tozawa Maxxine Dupri WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list featured the recently returned Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri wearing a leopard-print outfit, Ilja Dragunov showing off the stone, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green taking a visit to Pallay Punchu Mountain, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

