Maxxine Dupri Says She’s Been Training for the Royal Rumble

– During a recent interview with Joe Vulpis’ Lightweights Podcast, WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy was asked if she was training with her stable for the women’s Royal Rumble match. Maxxine Dupri stated (via Fightful), “I’m ready. We’ve been training. We’re staying training.”

While Dupri doesn’t know yet if she’ll be competing in the women’s Rumble match, she is hoping that she will. Also, she was asked who else she’d like to get in the ring with, and Dupri named WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia). She continued, “Nikki Bella. She is like my idol. Honestly, I just want to be in the ring with her. If it were up to me, we’d be a tag team. If my only opportunity to be in the ring with her is throw her over the top rope, I will do my best.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The only woman confirmed for the women’s Rumble match so far is Bayley. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.