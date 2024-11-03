– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Maxxine Dupri hanging out with Scarlett, Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley dressing up as Death Note characters for Halloween, Big E and Sheamus spending some quality time with their significant others, Blair Davenport wearing some Terrifier-inspired gear, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/HiNNptqGvB pic.twitter.com/GW60O9hax3 — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2024