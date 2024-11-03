wrestling / News

Maxxine Dupri & Scarlett, Zelina Vega & Rhea Ripley, Blair Davenport Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

November 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Akira Tozawa Maxxine Dupri WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Maxxine Dupri hanging out with Scarlett, Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley dressing up as Death Note characters for Halloween, Big E and Sheamus spending some quality time with their significant others, Blair Davenport wearing some Terrifier-inspired gear, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

