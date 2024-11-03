wrestling / News
Maxxine Dupri & Scarlett, Zelina Vega & Rhea Ripley, Blair Davenport Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
November 3, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Maxxine Dupri hanging out with Scarlett, Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley dressing up as Death Note characters for Halloween, Big E and Sheamus spending some quality time with their significant others, Blair Davenport wearing some Terrifier-inspired gear, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/HiNNptqGvB pic.twitter.com/GW60O9hax3
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Being the Scapegoat in Jeff Jarrett Contract Situation in 1999
- Alexa Bliss Impersonator Scammed Almost $1 Million Out of Retired Man
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s Plans To Launch a New Company
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why TNA Never Had Talks With The Rock, Steve Austin Or Shawn Michaels